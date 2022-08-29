New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man was shot dead by his father after attacking his mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home around 2 a.m. Monday.

Deputies received a call from a 75-year-old man who said he shot his 24-year-old son for attacking his mother, who is in her 70s. When they arrived, they found an adult boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was declared dead on the spot.

The father told investigators that he woke up to his wife being assaulted by his son. It is alleged that the son hit the mother on the head with a liquor bottle before going to the father. After that, the father shot the boy, police said.

A witness in the house at the time of the incident agreed with the father’s statement.

The injured mother was taken to hospital and treated. She is expected to recover.

The case will be forwarded to a Harris County Grand Jury.