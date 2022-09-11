New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Dallas-area man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after he admitted to filming the rape of a 7-year-old girl, authorities said Friday.

Mark Allen Miller of Rowlett was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. US Attorney’s Office said a statement for the Northern District of Texas.

The father of the girl Miller, 35, with whom Miller lived, was arrested Jan. 12, saying he had been raped by Miller, who was 9 at the time. Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for several years, the prosecutor said.

The father told investigators that he and Miller had been friends for more than a decade and that Miller had stayed overnight at his home. Dad heard the noise and went to investigate. When he saw that Miller was not in the room where he was sleeping, the father went to his daughter’s room and Miller raped her. The father held Miller at gunpoint until police arrived.

Forensic analysis of Miller’s electronic devices revealed that he had created at least five videos and 132 images of child pornography dating back to two years ago when the victim was 7 years old.

During the sentencing hearing, a Rockwall Police Department forensic analyst testified that Miller’s electronic devices contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.