A man in Texas loves Sonic the Hedgehog so much, he broke the world record.

Barry Evans of Dayton, Texas, has 3,050 items related to the video game series and character.

Last week, he was publicly recognized by Guinness World Records for having the largest collection of Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia, according to a press release.

“Sonic the Hedgehog has been a passion of mine for 30 years,” Evans said in a statement.

Evans has been collecting items from the franchise since purchasing the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 video game in 1992, according to a press release.

His second item is a container of Sonic Bubble Gum, which he bought in 1993.

“Then I saw a poster and more figures and started decorating my room with it,” Evans told Guinness.

Evans explains why he loves Sonic so much: “He’s cool, he’s passionate, he’s got the cool factor…the attitude of a hedgehog.”

Today, his collection includes arcade machines, soft toys, figurines, icons, lapel pins and posters.

Evans owns a molding machine used to make the plastic Sonic toys offered at Burger King restaurants in the UK, as well as a rare, $1,700 1992 Sonic the Hedgehog and Tiles plush walkie talkie set from Japan.

The top items in Evans’ collection are the Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails figurines, which Evans acquired from the Toys ‘R’ Us flagship store in 2001 when it was about to be remodeled.

Evans has been in contact with store managers for years, hoping to one day acquire the statues.

“They called and said, ‘Hey, if you want these statues, please bring them in now because we’re rebuilding,'” Evans recalled. “I slipped out of work and went and picked them up before they changed their minds.”

Evans also created some of the items in his collection, including an arcade machine he built in 1993 using his Sega Genesis video game console to play Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Evans keeps his collection in a 1,650-square-foot room next door to his house, which he named yesterday — Sonic 1992’s Game Room and Museum, according to Guinness.

In order for Guinness to certify Evans’ Sonic collection in March this year, Evans had to count and catalog each item.

“Getting it was not an easy task, it was a lot of work. It took three weeks of 8-10 hour days to list,” Evans said.

But the work paid off in the end.

“It’s incredible to have Guinness World Records certifying me for my collection,” Evans said. “Having my collection recognized by Guinness World Records was a life-fulfilling event for me.”

