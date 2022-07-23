New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man was found dead in Big Bend National Park, Texas.

According to the National Park Service, the park’s communications center was notified of the death on the Chimney Trail at 7:45 p.m. local time Thursday.

Rangers responded and found a 75-year-old Houston man approximately half a mile from the trailhead.

The park service said there was no apparent cause of death.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz said in a statement, “and our entire park family extends our deepest condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

The Chimney Trail is a moderately difficult 5-mile hike up to the major volcanic formation in the western desert of the park.

The agency noted that summer weather in Big Bend is extremely hot, with temperatures in most of the park reaching over 100 degrees Fahrenheit by late morning and rising to “extremely dangerous levels” long after sunset.

On Thursday afternoon, temperatures on the trail topped 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Park rangers want to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of overheating. Hikers should be prepared to carry and drink a gallon of water per day and plan to be off the wilderness trail by noon,” the park service concluded.