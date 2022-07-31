New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend stabbed him at an apartment complex in Houston Thursday night.

According to FOX 26, the incident happened at an apartment in the 1300 block of Redford Street around 11 p.m.

Police say the couple was at a friend’s apartment helping them move when the stabbing happened.

According to police, the woman stabbed her boyfriend once in the chest.

A witness said the couple had an argument when the incident took place. According to police, when the witness entered the room where the argument was taking place, he found the woman holding the wound.

According to the article, the woman allegedly fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.