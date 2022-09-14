New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man arrested Friday in connection with a DWI crash that killed a 13-year-old girl was recently convicted of another DWI, according to local reports.

Jeremy Spencer, 30, of Frisco, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault by vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Police in Garland, Texas responded to a crash on Castle Drive near Toler Road on Friday around 5 p.m.

Investigators determined that a black Dodge pickup truck driven by a male driver was northbound on Castle Drive when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a gray SUV traveling southbound, then caught fire.

Several residents were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, while a 13-year-old female, Brooklyn Moran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the black Dodge pickup truck — later identified as Spencer — remained at the scene, Garland police said. An investigation led officers to believe Spencer was impaired. He was arrested and later hospitalized for his injuries.

Fox 4 reports Spencer had been convicted of DWI within the past year. Records cited by the outlet showed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. He was later sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation.