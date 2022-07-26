New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man accused of killing a Houston man in 2004 has been extradited from Mexico after fleeing the country to avoid prosecution, reports say.

Antonio Balenciaga Davalos, 53, is charged with murder in the 2004 shooting death of Santiago Gonzalez, Fox Houston reported.

On August 19 of that year, Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. Witnesses said Gonzalez was talking to a relative while Davlos was walking up the stairs and the pair got into an argument.

According to police, Davlos pulled a pistol from his pants and shot Gonzalez multiple times. He died on the spot.

Police are searching for leads in the 2002 murder of a 4-year-old Texas girl who was abducted from her home.

Davlos was identified as the shooter and an arrest warrant was issued.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Officers later learned that he had fled the area. They learned he was in Mexico but were unsuccessful in bringing him back to Harris County.

He was extradited on July 22 and is set to stand trial for murder.