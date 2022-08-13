New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly flying a drone loaded with drugs, prepaid phones and an mp3 player into a Fort Worth jail yard.

Bryant Lere Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville, Texas and charged with one count of attempting to supply a prison contraband, one count of acting as an airman without an airman’s certificate and one count of possession with intent to deliver. Controlled substances.

“Illicit drone deliveries are quickly becoming the bane of prison officials’ existence. Illegal items pose a threat to guards and inmates alike — and when it comes to cell phones, the threat often extends beyond prison walls. We are committed to stopping this trend in its tracks,” US Attorney Chad Meacham said In a press release on friday

According to court documents, Henderson allegedly flew a DJI Inspire drone into the airspace from FMC Fort Worth, a prison on Fort Worth’s south side, just before midnight on Wednesday, May 4.

The drone crashed into a secure, fenced yard near the prison’s HVAC shop, where guards recovered it.

Officers discovered the drone contained a package containing 46 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 87 grams of compressed THC, two prepaid smartphones and nine mp3 players.

Authorities quickly located video footage from a nearby high school and saw a man drive up in a red Chevy Tahoe with a Transformers decal on the back window, remove the drone and a package from the vehicle, drop the drone toward the prison, and then drive away.

After viewing security footage, police identified the SUV’s license plate number. Two and a half weeks later, officers found the Tahoe abandoned in the travel lane, flashers on and hood up.

A search revealed a debit card bearing Henderson’s name, DJI drone controllers, rechargeable drone batteries, 18 smartphones, tobacco products and vacuum sealed containers labeled steroids.

After examining Henderson’s phone records, police discovered that his phone was nearby at the time of the drone crash.

The Department of Transportation told investigators that Henderson did not have the necessary FAA certification to fly drones and confirmed that he is considered a federal correctional institution. restricted flight areas.

“As technology advances, criminal elements will always take advantage of new opportunities for illegal activity,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said in a press release. “In this instance, an excellent collaborative investigation between federal and local agencies resulted in multiple federal charges and prevention of entry into the federal prison system.”

If convicted, Henderson faces up to 45 years in prison.