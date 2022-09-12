New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument before setting their bedroom on fire, authorities said.

Miguel Quintana, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he remains charged Sunday with arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Constable deputies from Harris County Precinct 3 were called to a home in the 12900 block of City Green Trail around 6:30 Thursday evening in response to a residence fire.

Investigators determined that Quintana chased his girlfriend with a knife during an argument and set fire to their bedroom.

Fox 26A young girl was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. She may have fled inside the house after the fight, but escaped outside when the fire broke out.