Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced.

Patrick, a Republican, is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot last fall. However, he will work from home until next week.

Patrick is running for re-election in Texas and opposes vaccine mandates nationwide. He joined Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in criticizing President Joe Biden’s administration for aggressively pushing for the shots.

“The federal government doesn’t have the ability to fire people who choose not to get a vaccine or not,” Patrick said of Biden’s vaccine mandate last year.

“If the president feels his tolerance is running thin, he is clearly anticipating a lack of tolerance from Texans, whose rights he is infringing on,” he added.

Patrick first tested positive for the virus in January, and on that occasion he experienced only mild symptoms, according to his office.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected,” Patrick’s senior adviser Allen Blakemore said in a statement at the time. “He continues to work from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week.”

Last week, Biden himself tested positive for the virus. His doctors say he is recovering and now only experiences mild symptoms like a sore throat and body aches.

“His voice is very deep,” said the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are completely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs are clear.”