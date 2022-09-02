New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

These Texas lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Day: 01-02-07-10-13-14-15-16-18-19-20-23

All or Nothing Evening: 02-03-05-06-09-11-12-14-15-19-21-22

All or nothing in the morning: 01-02-03-04-06-08-10-12-17-19-21-24

All or nothing night: 01-02-03-04-12-16-17-18-21-22-23-24

Cash 5: 09-10-12-15-29

Estimated Jackpot: $25,000

Daily for 4 days: 5-5-9-0, Fireball: 3

Daily 4 evenings: 1-6-1-5, Fireball: 4

Every 4 mornings: 0-0-7-5, Fireball: 4

Daily 4 Nights: 3-5-6-9, Fireball:

Mega Millions Estimated Jackpot: 169,000,000

Choose 3 days: 7-8-1, Fireball: 4

Choose 3 evenings: 2-9-9, Fireball: 5

Select View 3: 0-4-1, Fireball: 2

Choose 3 nights: 0-9-7, Fireball: 7

Powerball Estimated Jackpot: 148,000,000

Two steps: 17-21-22-34, Bonus: 20

Estimated Jackpot: $200,000