Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson slammed New York City Mayor Eric Adams, telling the mayor he must address the “root cause” of the border crisis after a spat with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week. nation.”

REP. Ronnie Jackson: This is absolutely ridiculous. I mean, if this guy wants to address this problem, he needs to go, and that’s what Kamala Harris said she was going to do at the very beginning: address the root cause. Mainly because it’s just down the hall from where she sits in the White House. It’s in the Oval Office.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Blasts Texas Govt. Greg Abbott: ‘It’s horrible’ after second bus of migrants arrives

The root cause is there. But This is crazy. He is upset because thousands of people have come to him New York City. Brian, we get over 6,000 a day that we know of and countless zillions that we can’t even track. Texas has borne the brunt of this for so long. We’re going broke in the state of Texas, trying to hold down a federal government job.

Check out the full segment below: