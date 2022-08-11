New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas judge on Wednesday blocked the release of records related to the state police’s response to the May 24 mass shooting at Uvalde Elementary School that killed 19 children and two adults.

In a brief ruling, Travis County 419th Civil District Court Judge Catherine A. Mouzzi said the Texas Department of Public Safety could withhold records from the Robb Elementary School massacre because state Sen. Roland Gutierrez properly filed a request under the Texas Public Information Act.

The Texas Tribune reported that on May 30, Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, wrote a letter to DPS Director Steve McCraw describing the department’s training manual and how its 91 state police officers responded to the Uvalde school shooting. Any documents requested.

Testifying before a special state Senate committee hearing on June 21, McGraw tore into the law enforcement response to the massacre as a “disgraceful failure,” placing much of the blame on suspended Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arrendondo. Armed officers with protective gear on children.

Uvalde, Texas elementary school principal suspended 2 months after mass shooting

According to a 77-page investigative report released July 17 by a state House committee, 376 law enforcement officers from various agencies responded to the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The victims waited for hours for help until a US Border Patrol tactical unit entered the classroom and killed the 18-year-old suspected gunman, Salvador Ramos, a former student at the same school.

DPS agreed to provide the records to Gutierrez on July 21, saying he would use them solely for “legislative purposes” and not release the information publicly, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The state legislator rejected the proposal, saying the documents should be widely available.

At a hearing last week, Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Michelle Busby asked the judge not to release state police records about the response to the Uvalde shooting, which could jeopardize ongoing investigations by the Texas Rangers — a division of DPS — as well as the Texas Rangers. FBI

“It has been 70 days since the massacre at Robb Elementary and the State of Texas has completely failed to provide timely and truthful answers to the community of Uvalde,” Gutierrez said Wednesday in his reaction to the judge’s decision. “It’s very troubling that the Department of Public Safety has failed to disclose even the most benign information to the public. You don’t need a lawsuit to be honest and transparent with the public about what happened.”

UVALDE Investigation Details Law Enforcement’ ‘Systemic Failure’ in School Shooting Response

“Respectfully, I plan to appeal the court’s order and submit a new information request in the court’s prescribed manner,” he said. “Governor Abbott’s administration is going to great lengths to not only withhold basic information about the Uvalde massacre, but to paint a narrative that abdicates responsibility for the horrific response to the Uvalde shootings to the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

“True justice requires transparency, accountability and a commitment to solutions. I will do everything in my power to bring justice to this community,” Gutierrez concluded.

Law enforcement’s response has drawn intense scrutiny. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, who initially praised the police’s “quick response” and “amazing courage” to the Uvalde shooting, said he was “elated” days later and that authorities had “cheated,” which he shared. Partially misinformed with people.

UVALDE report finds ‘culture of misconduct’ among staff, ‘readily condoned’ by administrators

On Wednesday, Abbott announced that DPS will provide more than 30 law enforcement officers on campuses throughout the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) for the new school year.

“The start of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and the State of Texas is working to provide that for the Uvalde community,” the governor said in a statement. “As the new school year begins, we must ensure that students, parents and all dedicated school staff can look forward to new opportunities to learn and grow. Texas Uvalde will continue to work to provide the community with all available support and resources. Get well.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We know that going back to school will be especially challenging for many in Uvalde,” McCraw added. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to working with the Uvalde Unified Independent School District to ensure that every child, parent and teacher feels safe and protected during this difficult time. There is no more important task.”