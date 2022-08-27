New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas high school has suspended 21 students following an alleged hazing incident that sent a football player to the hospital with burns.

The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating the suspension of 21 students at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas after an incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns on his lower body. KENS-TV reported this week.

The football players inducted freshmen onto the varsity team as part of a school tradition that included hot sauce, cookies and a lap dance.

“The older guys had an initiation, where they went out on the baseball field and made the younger players put cookies dipped in hot sauce in their butt cheeks,” a source told Cannes-TV. “Then, they had to race each other, and if the cookies fell out, that person had to eat them. They had them do it in an open space completely naked.”

5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car outside Texas elementary school in triple-digit temperatures

The source added that some players had hot sauce thrown at them and some freshmen were forced to strip down to their boxers and cheerleaders were forced to lap dance at the party.

“Over the past week, the district received several messages through our anonymous tip line regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team,” Alamo Heights ISD Director of Communications Julie Ann Mattonis said in a statement. “The alleged incident did not occur on AHISD property nor did it occur during school hours. District administrators and coaches were not aware of any allegations prior to receiving the report. The district promptly conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and took appropriate action. Due to student privacy laws, the district is prohibited from sharing any additional information. .”

A bedridden Texas mother in miserable health, with open bed sores and mold on her body; Adult children arrested

Local sports talk radio host Mike Taylor said Wednesday that “almost the entire” team was punished for the incident, receiving a two-game suspension, an in-house suspension and community service.

Some victims of hazing incidents will also be suspended, according to KENS-TV.

“Nobody wants this to happen to their child,” Cara Van De Kieft, a parent of a junior high student in the district, told the outlet. “It’s a concern for me as a parent of someone going into high school next year.”

The Alamo Heights Independent School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Alamo Heights football team opened their season Friday night with a 42-39 loss to San Antonio’s Seguin High School.