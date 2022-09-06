New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian understands his program Longhorns Nick Saban and no. 1 has a chance for a defining moment Saturday when they welcome Alabama to Austin, Texas.

He also understands that it is just a game – a A non-conference game for now – and will ultimately have no effect on the goal he set this year.

“I think one of the mistakes people make is (saying) this is the game that’s going to define our program,” Sarkisian said Monday, according to AL.com. “Maybe. Maybe not. I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about the way we play the game. I’ve said it all, my goal is Dallas Dec. 3 (game for the Big 12 title). This game doesn’t affect that.”

Sarkisian knows Alabama well, having spent three seasons as an assistant coach under Saban. As he tries to turn around Around the Texas program In his second year as head coach, Sarkisian is focused on playing ‘good football’, not Texas squaring off against the Alabama juggernaut.

“You can get caught up in worrying about Alabama,” Sarkisian said. “You can worry about Gameday being here. You can get caught up with Fox being here. You can get caught up in things that don’t really have anything to do with our ability to play good football. We’ve got to get carried away. The focus has to be on us.”

Sarkisian was the head coach of the Washington Huskies in 2009 with the No. 3 upset USC earlier against his former team.

“I worked for Pete Carroll for seven years and had a lot of respect for what he did,” Sarkisian said when asked about the 2009 upset. “And what we were able to do in our time there. I think it’s buying into the idea of ​​what the game plan is, where we want to be from a physics standpoint.”

Texas blew out UL Monroe in Week 1, with Ohio State transfer Quinn Evers throwing for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 52-10 win.

however, Alabama is an entirely different animal Finished a good Utah State team 55-0 in Week 1. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns while accounting for 295 yards of offense with six touchdowns.

This will be the first time the two schools have played each other since the 2010 national championship game.