New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor, announced Sunday afternoon that he had been diagnosed with a “bacterial infection” but was recovering.

O’Rourke announced in a tweet Sunday that he was being treated at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Democrat said some campaign events have been postponed due to the illness.

“After feeling sick on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke said. “The extraordinary team there – from caregivers to nurses and doctors – gave me amazing care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest.”

BETO O’ROURKE Faults Dems for Dip in Hispanic Support, Abbott Calls Migrant Buses DC ‘Publicity Stunt’

“Even though my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso per the doctors’ recommendations. I regret having to postpone the events because of this, but I promise to be back on the road with you soon. I can,” he added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

O’Rourke ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate and the presidency, and was previously a member of the US Congress.