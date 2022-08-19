New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that he will continue sending illegal immigrants to the liberal cities of New York City and Washington, DC, despite an ongoing feud with those cities’ Democratic mayors.

“Texas will continue to move immigrants to NYC & DC to help our overrun border communities,” Abbott said Friday.

Abbott’s office began transporting migrants to Washington DC in April in response to the massive immigration crisis facing border states. It recently began sending immigrants to the Big Apple, citing the city’s sanctuary city status.

Abbott’s office said Friday that more than 7,000 immigrants have been sent to DC since April and more than 900 have been sent this month. Arizona moved 1,000 immigrants to Washington DC and refused to send immigrants to New York City.

“This busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overburdened border communities,” the statement from Texas said.

The mayors of DC and NYC have both appealed for federal aid, with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declaring a “humanitarian crisis” and calling for the deployment of the National Guard — a request so far denied by the Pentagon.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, meanwhile, has repeatedly targeted Abbott. Earlier this month he threatened to send New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott and described his moves as “anti-American.”

“He’s an anti-American governor that really goes against everything we stand for. And I’m going to do everything possible to make sure the people of Texas realize how harmful he is to us around the world,” Adams said recently.

“He’s in trouble around the world because it’s not just what we do as Americans, it’s all of us,” he said. “And if he went back to his lineage, where he came from, and treated the same way his ancestors treated these refugees and immigrants, he wouldn’t be where he is now.”

Abbott pushed back against those criticisms and highlighted New York and Washington DC’s “sanctuary city” policies and other measures to make their cities welcoming places for those in the country illegally. He also invited the two mayors to the border.

“He’s also a hypocrite because New York City is a self-proclaimed ‘sanctuary city,'” Abbott told ABC News this week. “And why would he even complain for a second about these people entering the city contradicts its self-proclamation as a sanctuary city.”

Abbott said the measures were necessary to highlight the impact of the border crisis — more than 2 million migrants have made encounters with other parts of the country this fiscal year alone.

“Honestly, I don’t know of a bigger crisis facing our country right now,” he said. “Before we started busing immigrants to New York, only Texas and Arizona bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it. Now, the rest of America can understand what’s going on.”