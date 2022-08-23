New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The budget proposed by Texas’ largest county is drawing backlash from officials who say they will tighten local law enforcement at a time when crime rates are rising and public safety is becoming a major concern.

In a statement released Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott filed complaints against Harris County commissioners after Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman and Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap called for an investigation of local commissioners over the proposed budget.

“The multimillion-dollar loss of funding will jeopardize public safety across the county at a time when Texas law enforcement is working harder than ever to keep criminals and dangerous drugs out of our communities,” Abbott said in a statement.

He added that Harris County is politicizing public safety.

Tennessee couple arrested, charged with allegedly stealing from church

In a letter to county commissioners dated Monday, state Comptroller Glen Hager took issue with the move to move more than $3 million dedicated to constable offices into the general fund, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“If the county moves forward with the proposed constable budget without obtaining voter approval, the county cannot adopt an ad valorem tax rate that is higher than the county’s all-new revenue tax rate,” Hager wrote.

Harris County Administrator David Berry said Tuesday that Hager’s position would prevent the county from adopting a budget that would increase law enforcement funding by millions of dollars.

“This practice was unique to Harris County and is not practiced by other local governments,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Under current policy, departments, including constables’ offices, can request the use of unspent funds for vehicles, equipment and other one-time expenses. The county continues to support these investments.”

Fox News has reached out to Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo’s office.

In the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, several municipalities began efforts to cut law enforcement funding. Since then, rising violent crime rates and understaffed police departments have put some of the money back into public safety.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In 2021, San Francisco officials requested more funding to bolster the police department as the city was rocked by rising homicides and petty thefts. In Seattle, officials have called for more officers in the face of staffing shortages.

Violent crime has also increased in New York and cities such as Philadelphia and Houston.