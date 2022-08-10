New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that out-of-state immigrants are being given voluntary consent waivers and are being forced onto buses — as New York City Mayor Eric Adams has alleged.

The Republican governor, along with his Arizona counterpart Doug Ducey, angered Adams and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser by sending thousands of immigrants to their cities. They both said the move was a protest against the Biden administration’s border policies.

After about 40 migrants arrived in the Big Apple on Sunday, Mayor Adams said some of the migrants “wanted to go to other places and they weren’t allowed to.”

“They were forced onto the bus with the understanding that they were going to other places they wanted to go,” Adams said.

Abbott’s office told Fox News that the mayor’s allegations are untrue and that all immigrants sign a waiver, available in several languages, before taking a bus to DC or NYC.

Fox News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the governor’s allegations.

Another round of migrants arrived in New York City by bus on Tuesday morning. While awaiting the arrival of the three new buses, NYC’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro accused the “morally corrupt” Abbott of using the busing of immigrants to the Big Apple as a “political ploy aimed at stoking anti-immigrant sentiment.”

Abbott began sending immigrants from his state into liberal cities as a way to bring home evidence of the immigration crisis and draw attention to the problem of illegal immigration in his home state.

“Along with Washington, DC, New York City is an ideal destination for these immigrants, who can access the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams boasts in the sanctuary city,” the Texas governor added. “I hope he follows through on his promise to welcome all immigrants with open arms so that our overrun and overcrowded border towns can be relieved.”

Texas sent 5,100 migrants to Washington DC, causing Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the District of Columbia National Guard.

Fox News’ Daniel Wallace, Lawrence Richard and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.