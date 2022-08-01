New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the southern border on Monday and invited the mayors of New York City and Washington DC to witness record-breaking illegal immigration firsthand.

The invitation comes as Texas has been busing illegal immigrants to the nation’s capital for months, with Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser asking the DC National Guard to help deal with what she calls a “humanitarian crisis.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, meanwhile, asked the federal government for “financial and technical resources” as the city deals with an influx of families “arriving on buses sent by the governments of Texas and Arizona.”

The Biden administration quietly approved the construction of a US-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona

The “crisis” at the border deserves the attention of leaders across the country, Abbott wrote in a Monday letter to the mayors of NYC and DC.

“Your recent interest in this historic and avoidable crisis is a welcome development—especially since the president and his administration have shown no remorse for their actions or desire to resolve the situation themselves,” Abbott wrote.

“As governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that is growing more urgent by the day, and to meet with local officials who like you, realize that this matter deserves immediate federal action.”

Hundreds of children have been among those crossing the US-Mexico border illegally this week

Customs and Border Protection reported 207,416 encounters with migrants at the US-Mexico border in June, down slightly from the record 240,991 encounters in May.

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star last year to combat the border surge, deploying thousands of National Guard members and Department of Public Safety officers to border communities.