Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the state will take several new precautions in response to the Uvalde school shooting, including dozens of additional officers patrolling the Uvalde school district.

Abbott’s statement explained The Texas Department of Public Safety will “deploy more than 30 law enforcement officers throughout the campuses of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) for the new school year.”

“The start of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and Texas State is working to provide that for the Uvalde community,” Abbott said. “As the new school year begins, we must ensure that students, parents and all dedicated school staff can look forward to new opportunities to learn and grow. Texas Uvalde will continue to work to provide the community with all available support and resources. Get well.”

The press release outlined other steps taken to prevent future school shootings, including $5 million to provide mental health services in Uvalde and $1.25 million for trauma counseling and community outreach. School District.

Uvalde surveillance footage shows the police reaction after the gunman killed 19 children and 2 adults

A committee of Texas state lawmakers is investigating the police response Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde A 77-page report was released in July detailing “systemic failure” and “poor decision-making” by those involved, following the deaths of 19 students and 2 teachers in late May.

The investigation drew criticism for the inaction of state and federal law enforcement, who made up the majority of responding officers. The report states that there were 91 state police offers, 149 US Border Patrol, 25 Uvalde city police officers, 16 sheriff’s deputies and 5 officers from the Uvalde Unified Independent School District police who responded to the crime.

Uvalde, Texas, mayor accuses shooting investigation of ‘cover-up’

The committee said Failure to enforce the law To quickly engage the suspect, retreat to safety after firing and wait for backup.

“They failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report said.

