Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on Thursday dismissed complaints by New York City officials about the use of wristbands to track illegal immigrants being transported to the Big Apple — describing the outrage as “scary.”

Illegal immigrants bused from Texas to New York City are arriving with wristbands that have a barcode on them, reports CBS New York.

Only 1,000 migrants have been bused to New York City so far, with more than 7,000 sent voluntarily to Washington, DC, but these numbers are only a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of migrants who hit the border each month, with Democratic officials in both states declaring themselves overwhelmed and calling for federal aid.

Officials in New York City have been sharply critical of Abbott’s buses, and in addition, the Port Authority has condemned the use of wristbands removed from immigrants upon arrival as cruel.

“Governor Abbott is bar-coding people and treating them as less than human beings, treating them as cattle,” Manuel Castro, the city’s immigration commissioner, told CBS. “I was shocked to see children with bracelets and barcodes and the security staff treating them as less than human.”

Castro also stated: “It appears to us that the asylum seekers were asked to wear these bracelets with these bar codes to scare them into staying on these buses until they arrived in New York City.”

In response to the outrage from Big Apple officials, Abbott spokesman Rene Eze told Fox News Digital that Mayor Eric Adams and his administration must “stop the baseless lies and scaremongering.”

“These bracelets are standard protocol for voluntary transportation by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and are used when necessary to safely transport people during natural disasters such as hurricanes,” she said in a statement.

Eze said the successful implementation of the system in Texas, designed to ensure accurate and safe travel, has led other states to follow suit. The bracelets contain immigrant information as well as voluntary consent waivers signed by immigrants as they board buses.

“This process helps ensure that we only transport immigrants who have been processed and released by the federal government with federal documentation that allows them to move around the country,” she said. On the bus to his sanctuary city, Mayor Adams should have called on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — something the president is failing to do.”

The fight over the wristbands is the latest in an ongoing battle between Abbott and NYC officials. Adams denounced Abbott as an “un-American” governor and sent New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against him before the gubernatorial election.

“He’s in trouble around the world because it’s not something we do as Americans, but all of us,” he said earlier this month. “And if he went back to his lineage, where he came from, and treated the same way his ancestors treated these refugees and immigrants, he wouldn’t be where he is now.”

Abbott has been dismissive of criticism from both cities and the White House, saying he intends to send buses to the two cities as the crisis continues to escalate at the border.

“Texas will continue to bus immigrants to NYC & DC to help our overrun border communities,” Abbott said Friday.

He repeatedly drew attention to New York City’s status as a sanctuary city — providing social services to those in the country illegally and limiting cooperation with federal immigration officials.

“Adams talks about a sanctuary city — one that welcomes illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality. Talk is cheap. He wants to condemn those who press him for a walk when pressed to implement such ill-advised policies,” he said in the New York Post. op-ed.

On Thursday, Adam’s office responded, saying the hypocrisy is “claiming you love America and then condemning the words on the Statue of Liberty.”

“To be clear, @NYCMayor welcomes asylum seekers with open arms,” ​​press secretary Fabian Levy tweeted. They deserve more than to be used by a governor who only cares about re-election.”