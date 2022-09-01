New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two buses carrying immigrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday night.

At 7:30 p.m., buses carrying immigrants who had illegally crossed the southern border arrived at Chicago’s Union Station.

Chicago is the latest city to bus immigrants from Texas, after New York City and Washington, DC, all of which have Democrat mayors.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he was excited to see Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcome immigrants because Chicago is a sanctuary city.

“President Biden’s inaction on our southern border is putting Texans—and American lives—at risk, and it’s overwhelming our communities,” Abbott said. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overcrowded border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, DC and New York City as additional drop-off locations. Mayor Lightfoot likes her city’s responsibility to welcome everyone. Regardless of legal status. , and I look forward to putting this responsibility into action as these immigrants receive resources from sanctuary cities that have the capacity to serve them.”

Abbott’s office said in a statement that “Chicago is being added as a “drop-off location” for future migrant buses in response to President Biden’s open border policies that are overwhelming border communities in Texas.

New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams called Abbott’s actions “appalling” after meeting with immigrants on August 7.

The first Texas busload of immigrants arrived in NYC

“It’s scary considering what the governor is doing,” Adams said.

After sending the immigrants to New York, Abbott said the area was “an ideal place for these immigrants.”

“In addition to Washington, DC, New York City is an ideal destination for these immigrants, who can find the urban services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams proudly touts in a sanctuary city,” Abbott said. “I hope he follows through on his promise to welcome all immigrants with open arms to bring relief to our overrun and overburdened border towns.”

Abbott began sending migrants to Democrat-run cities in April, with the first migrant buses being sent to Washington, DC.

Pentagon rejects Washington DC Mayor Bowser’s second request for National Guard help with migrant ‘crisis’

When the first buses arrived in Washington, DC, a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel Bowser told ABC News that “our administration is working with NGOs. [Non-Government Organizations] who are providing resources to incoming individuals and families. Our partners were able to run the first bus, which included persons hoping to settle outside the region.”

Bowser twice requested assistance from the National Guard to help the thousands of immigrants arriving in the area. Both the demands have been rejected.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She first asked for National Guard assistance on August 4, then again on August 11, requesting the deployment of 150 National Guard units “to help avert the protracted humanitarian crisis caused by the daily influx of immigrants into our nation’s capital.”

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi, Emma Colton, Liz Frieden and Paul Best contributed to this report.