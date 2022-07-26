off
A fireball lights up the night sky in central Texas

The American Meteor Society received hundreds of reports of a fireball shooting from the sky over central Texas on Sunday evening.

A massive meteor streaked across Texas on Sunday evening, briefly lighting up the night before burning up as it entered the atmosphere.

The fireball entered the atmosphere in Cistern, Texas, about 45 miles southeast of Austin, and ended a few miles south of the state capital, according to the American Meteor Society.

There were hundreds of reports of meteors in central Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

The fireball ignited after entering the central Texas atmosphere.

Several thousand meteors fall to Earth every day, but most of them are pebble-sized and occur over oceans, desert regions, or during the day.

A fireball is simply a meteor that is bright enough to be seen by the naked eye.

The fireball lit up the night sky for a few seconds.

(Armando Pena Jr. via Fox 7 Austin)

“Several witnesses near the flight path reported hearing a delayed sonic boom, indicating that the fireball may have survived in the lower atmosphere,” wrote Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society.

The fireball was part of the Alpha Capricornid meteor shower, which peaked on July 31.

