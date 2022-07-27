New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least nine buildings were completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in a residential area of ​​southern Tarrant County, Texas, officials said.

The buildings, including three residential homes, quickly caught fire and burned for several hours until firefighters and emergency response personnel were able to extinguish the flames, Dallas’ Fox 4 reported.

Investigators said the fire started in a kitchen before spreading to adjacent buildings.

Firefighters from Fort Worth and 13 other departments including Rendon, Kennedale, Venus and Burleson responded to battle the blaze.

Dallas-area grass fires in subdivisions; At least nine houses destroyed, 26 affected

Photos of the fire show a large area completely engulfed in ashes.

By 8 p.m., the Rendon Fire Department indicated that response efforts had begun to transition into a “mop up phase.”

No casualties or deaths were reported in the fire.

Texas is one of several states in the southwestern United States facing sudden wildfires as extreme heat and drought create the perfect conditions for fires to start.

Texas officials have battled three wildfires across the state this week.

A fire in Balch Springs on Monday destroyed 26 buildings, including nine homes.

Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said the fire started after a spark ignited in an open field in the city’s Spring Ridge subdivision.

California’s Oak Fire Grows to 18,000 Acres, State’s Largest Wildfire in 2022

Residents complained to city officials about the farm owner’s failure to maintain grass in the field. And, after citing the field owner for a code violation, they ordered crews to harvest the field Monday, Davis said.

A spark from the mower blade then ignited the dry grass, and high winds lifted the flames into a nearby subdivision, Davis added.

“Because of the intensity of the wind, I noticed when I was helping the firefighting efforts. I’d go ahead and put out the fire, I’d look behind me and the fire would start again. Behind me,” Davis told Fox 4. “I looked up one time as our brush truck was driving by and putting out the fire. As he was driving away from it, the fire was rekindling around the truck.”

The fire caused an estimated $6 million in damage, the outlet said.

Also, the Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose destroyed 16 homes and the Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees in parts of Texas on Monday and Tuesday. The state has seen at least 30 days of temperatures above 100 this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.