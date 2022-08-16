New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas Longhorns football is always exciting to watch and the 2022 season will be no different.

Notably, Texas was ranked first in the AFCA Coaches Poll released last week. The coaches ranked Texas 18th, just ahead of Wake Forest and Wisconsin and below Pittsburgh and Miami.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll, and the Longhorns left it hot. Texas received 164 points in the voting, but was tied for 27th place when it came to the rankings. Longhorns Tennessee, no. 25 BYU and no. Finished behind 24 Houstons.

Texas opens the season on Sept. 3 against UL Monroe. The team’s biggest challenge of the season comes on Sept. 10 when they face No. 1 Alabama.

Alabama in the AP College Football Poll to open the 2022 season

Quinn Ewers could become the full-time starting quarterback fighting for the Hudson Card job. Bijan Robinson will lead the backfield as head coach Steve Sarkisian enters his second season.

The team was hit Monday by losing top wide receiver Isaiah Neyer and offensive lineman Junior Anzilou this season to ACL injuries.

“I hate them,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “I think both of those guys who had good seasons should be ready for the season. … Now for us, it’s the next guy. I think we’ve done a good job in recruiting to make sure we can do it. We’ve got a lot of time. We’ll be fine.”

The Longhorns finished 5-7 in 2021 and 3-6 in Big 12 conference play.