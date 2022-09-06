New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Texas Inspector General’s Office will investigate five Department of Public Safety officials for their actions in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

State police announced an internal review of their officers’ actions in July after a special House committee investigating the shooting released an 80-page report critical of law enforcement’s response.

More than 370 law enforcement officers, including 91 DPS officers, responded to the shooting, but it took more than 70 minutes for police to enter the classroom and remove the gunman.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw blamed former Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo primarily for the delayed response, naming him the incident commander and accusing him in June of putting “the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

Arredondo, who was fired by the Uvalde school board last month, said he did not consider himself the commander of the incident and was unaware that the injured children were in the classroom with the gunman.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has raised the issue of blaming local police.

“There were no fewer than eight law enforcement agencies present in the hallway leading up to the breach of the door at Robb Elementary School,” McLaughlin said at a city council meeting a month after the shooting. “Every briefing, [McCraw] leaves his own officers and number of rangers present at the spot that day.

A Texas House committee wrote in its report that “the investigation found no ‘villain’.”

“There is no one to whom we can attribute malice or ill intent,” the lawmakers wrote. “Instead, we found systemic failure and very poor decision-making.”

According to the Austin-American Statesman, Texas DPS instructed officers in July to treat any school shooting as an “active shooter until determined,” saying a suspect should never be treated as a “barricaded subject.” .

A Texas DPS spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.