The Democratic nominee for the US House in Texas’ 15th congressional district said Monday there was no “chaos” on the southern border and accused Republicans of hyping up the crisis to gain political advantage.

During a virtual debate with DemCastUSA, a liberal grassroots media group, Democrat businessman Michelle Vallejo argued that while campaigning on border security, Republicans are making South Texas residents their “political pawns” and “creating” photo-ops to make them wrong. There seems to be a crisis at the border.

“When you’re in a district or a community where you feel completely ignored by every party across the board, you’re going to take any opportunity. [inaudible]But we’ve seen that those efforts are very divisive because they promote this scenario that something like a border wall or a border area is just chaos, which is not true,” Vallejo said.

“We have very peaceful days, we come to the office, we do our work, we do what we have to do, but now it’s more and more clear that we are part of the politicians,” she said.

“And we’ve seen the way they’re campaigning here in the state of Texas, even with our own governor. They’re creating these photo ops and they’re creating press conferences where we don’t even have a voice . . . but they’re coming to South Texas and claiming to be speaking from this region. And for us who live here on the ground, We are seeing through that,” she added.

Vallejo’s claims stand in contrast to ongoing reports of large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico each month, a sharp increase in dangerous drugs seized during attempts to smuggle them into the US, and the apprehension of terror suspects by the Border Patrol.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vallejo’s campaign and asked if her comments reflected her views on the border, as well as her thoughts on the influx of immigrants into the US every day. Campaign manager Kirby Chandler responded with a statement on Vallejo’s desire to overhaul the US immigration system and doubled down on her criticism of Republicans.

“Mitchell believes we need to invest in our border to keep our communities safe while fixing a broken immigration system. But instead of working to keep us safe and actually fix the process, Republicans use the border as a political talking point to divide Americans and victimize immigrants. Mitchell believes in protecting Dreamers and making immigration fair and humane. “Will continue to work on building the system,” Chandler said.

Vallejo’s opponent, Republican businesswoman Monica de la Cruz, blasted her over the border claims, accusing her opponent in a statement to Fox News Digital of trying to retain the support of liberal campaign donors and Democratic Party leaders.

“While Michelle Vallejo’s comments denying the existence of a border crisis are reprehensible, they are not surprising,” said de la Cruz. “Vallejo knows she has to pretend the border crisis doesn’t exist to stay in the good graces of her liberal donors and her party’s radical leadership.”

“Just last month when DHS reported fears of nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants, Vallejo confirmed it would throw South Texas under the bus to score political points,” she added.

According to election analysts, the race for Texas’ 15th congressional district is leaning toward Republicans. The race will be a key indicator of whether polls showing a huge shift in support of Hispanic voters from Democrats to Republicans hold true.