Texas county election administrators all resigned and left the state

In Texas, at least one has threatened to resign due to misinformation as former President Donald Trump and his supporters spread baseless claims about the 2020 election.

“Threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack of full-time staff for the elections office, unpaid compensation and stupid laws have completely changed the job I initially accepted,” said now-former Gillespie County Elections Administrator Anissa Herrera. According to reports wrote in her resignation letter dated August 2.

She added: “The life commitment I have made to this job is sustainable.”

Received the letter Let him vote Through a public records request.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office provided a few more details about the threats, which Herrera first disclosed to locals. Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post.

“I don’t know if there have been any threats since then, we haven’t gotten a lot of details about the threats, just that it was a combination of social media stalking and other types of threats against her as an election administrator,” Sam Taylor, assistant secretary for communications in the secretary of state’s office, told Texas Public Radio. said

State to send coach

Now, two months before early voting opens for the November general election, the county west of Austin has no election division.

“I really don’t know what they’re going to do and how the election is going to turn out in November. The women voters of Texas,” said Joyce LeBombard, president of the league.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office plans to send trainers to Gillespie County to make sure they can hold elections this November.

Taylor said the replacements will be trained by former election administrators who work with the secretary of state’s office to regularly train new election officials. In the case of Gillespie County, employees of the tax office and the county clerk’s office will perform initial responsibilities.

“The [county] The judge has told us that the county clerk and county tax-assessor still have employees who have conducted elections in the past,” Taylor said. “Even if it was 2019 and earlier. Hence, the electoral laws have undergone many changes since then. So our office is going to send our trainers, we have about six to eight trainers on our staff. All these are former District Election Officers themselves.”

Under Texas law, counties Appoint an election administrator Through locally created commissions that include county judges, county clerks, tax-assessor collectors, and chairmen of county political parties.

Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 24, giving state officials a two-month window to train replacements until a new election administrator is appointed — an appointment that won’t happen until after the November election.

Gillespie County, where Trump won 79% of the vote in 2020, has only 20,000 registered voters.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Fredericksburg, the county seat, days after resigning as part of a statewide campaign tour.

He said the threats were an attack on American democracy and criticized some of Texas’ voting laws that he said made it difficult to register and cast mail ballots.

“Not only are we the hardest state to register to vote, to vote to vote, but you have election workers in Gillespie out of office, you have election workers and other people in other counties in the state who feel less. The constant attack, you now have an election law that is partisan. Allowing people to come into polling places to act as poll watchers gives them really free rein to intimidate voters,” O’Rourke said.

Texas has been a particularly tough place for election workers in recent years, according to Remy Garza, then president of the Texas Association of Election Administrators. He points to the state’s relatively new expanded poll watcher law.

“Before, [the law] They could ‘observe’ polling station activity, and they changed it to ‘see and hear’ what is happening, which makes it more subjective for the person watching,” he said. Be a little more intrusive in the process because they can claim that That they cannot see or hear what is happening at the polling station.”

Garza said the expansion of the voter observation law comes with legal protections that he said would occasionally give observers the right to be more involved in the process than intended by the law. He said that the role of the inspectors is to ensure transparency on the voting process and the observance of voting laws. He said that is what observers are expected to do, not “coaches” or “referees” of election workers.

“It was never like this”

Last week the Democratic-led US House Oversight Committee A report was released Details of threats made to election officials across the country. One such example in Texas involved threats to kill and harm the children of a county election official.

“In Texas, ‘personal attacks on national media outlets’ led to chilling threats against the election administrator, including social media calls to ‘hang him if convicted of fraud and let his lifeless body hang in public until maggots come out of his mouth’. And his children. Threatening messages, ‘I think we should end your bloodline,'” the report said.

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center of Election Innovation and Research, said such threats were not common before Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

“Gillespie County is one of those cases where an entire county’s election staff has resigned,” Baker said. “But we have to understand that election workers across the country — in red states, in blue states, battleground states, non-battleground states — from elected secretaries of state to volunteer poll workers are being harassed and threatened in a way we’ve never seen before. . It’s not worse than before. Never before.”