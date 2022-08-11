New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several Texas college students have been charged with tampering with evidence and alcohol-related charges in 2019 after a friend fell off a boat and died under mysterious circumstances.

Jack Elliott, who was 19 at the time, fell from a boat on Lake Travis outside of Austin, Texas. According to the Orange County Register, Jack and his friends were among those who boarded the boat on October 14, 2019.

A group of friends from Texas Christian University were boating for part of the day when they heard a ruckus and realized that Jack was no longer on the boat. After the friends felt the bump and could no longer see Jack, they reportedly went back to look for him.

A man on the boat named Caden Strauss recalled in an affidavit that the group spent no more than five minutes searching for Jack before the group was led back to shore.

According to reports, the group bought alcohol and took it on the boat that day, but threw it out on the way back to shore. In a 911 call to police, Elle Weber identified herself as “Elle McPherson,” an Australian model and actress, but later said under oath that she did not know the supermodel’s name.

In December 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Ben Achelson released a report with an overview of the incident, according to the report.

It detailed how Delaney Brennan, who was on the boat, pushed Elliott from the front.

“Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neal,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife report said.

According to the article, Brennan and Elliott were casually flirting in the summer of 2019.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife report also stated that Elliott was struck by a boat propeller and died.

“Jack Elliott was struck several times by the propeller and killed … the ship’s alcohol was thrown overboard,” the report said.

According to reports, some people on the boat at the time of the incident gave false statements to law enforcement officials.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife report states, “False statements were made to officers responding to the accident about the events leading up to the impact and the manner in which Jack Elliott fell into the water.”

Elliott’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in an attempt to get answers from others who were on the boat when Jack went down.

Elle Weber, who was driving the boat when Elliott fell, said in an affidavit that Brennan playfully pushed him.

“Delaney and Jack were at the front of the boat, flirting and kissing. She gave Jack a ‘playful little push’ and he fell off the boat,” Elle said.

Another person in the boat recalled in an affidavit that Delaney kept saying “he fell. I didn’t mean to push him.”

Carly Martin, who was on the boat, was the only person who spoke to Elliott’s parents – and told them their son had been pushed off the boat by Delaney.

Brennan was convicted in late 2021 of tampering with evidence by helping to delete cellphone videos, and Carson Neal was also charged with tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly dumped alcohol from the boat.

Joshua Evans, who was also on the boat, was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly providing alcohol to a minor.

Anthony Salazar was charged with making false information and Weber was charged with providing false information to a police officer.