Texas cities direct police not to enforce state abortion laws. Will it work?

Local governments in two Texas cities voted to direct police to deprioritize abortion crimes under state law.

Supporters of the resolutions adopted unanimous Thursday in Austin as well as late last month in a 4-3 vote on the Denton City Council , say the moves would effectively decriminalize abortion within the city. Similar move in El Paso, Texas failed earlier this month .

“We don’t want any real effort and resources invested, you know, in tracking down these alleged abortion crimes,” said José (Chito) Vela, the Austin District 4 council member who proposed the proposal.

City policy enforcement officials must now direct local law enforcement to investigate other crimes, such as vandalism, before they investigate crimes related to the state’s abortion ban.

However, the resolutions do not legalize abortion in cities or provide protection from state enforcement.

Parts of Texas are trying to figure out how to protect access to post-pregnancy abortion services. U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion a legal right in the United States.

The so-called trigger law is expected to go into effect next month in Texas. This legislation, a response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, would ban all abortions and impose harsh penalties on abortion providers. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Following a federal court decision last month, Texas’s highest court ruled that a 1925 law banning abortion could be enforced again. In a tweet Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called it “100 percent good law.”

Last year, a separate “active law” was passed that would ban abortions from the moment of fertilization and open abortion providers up to the possibility of life imprisonment and a $100,000 fine, expected to go into effect next month.

“This is just an absurd political criminalization of abortion,” Vela said.

Following the cancellation of Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers in Texas closed or stopped offering the procedure.

Whole Woman’s Health, which operated four clinics in Texas. announced this month that it will move operations to New Mexico frontier town “for abortions in the first and second trimester of pregnancy”.

“Women are currently unable in some parts of our state — I would say most of our state — to go to their health care provider for private health care decisions,” said Julie Oliver, executive director of the political advocacy group Ground. Texas game.

The purpose of her organization is to bring resolutions like those of Councilman Austin Vel to other cities in Texas.

Still too risky for providers

According to Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, the decisions of the Austin and Denton councils can provide some peace of mind to residents there who seek abortion services.

“If all the activity is within, say, Austin or, say, Travis County, where the prosecutor’s office agrees not to prosecute and the police agree not to conduct surveillance or investigation… I think that gives some legal certainty,” she said.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, who oversees law enforcement in Austin, has already indicated he will not prosecute people under the Texas anti-abortion law. .

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (center) is pushing to limit access to abortion in the state. (Jacqueline Martin/Associated Press)

However, the resolution will have “limited effectiveness” for those who have abortions, Sepper said, and Vela admits it’s unlikely that providers will return to Austin under current state laws.

With no defense in Roe v. Wade, and in the face of the threat of the 1925 Texas Act and Senate Bill 8 (SB-8), known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, which passed last year, access to abortion in the state has been difficult. .

SB-8 bans abortions after about six weeks and allows civil lawsuits, giving any individual the opportunity to sue abortion providers for up to $10,000 plus administration fees. He is referred to as “Award Law”.

“The law before Rowe didn’t provide for truly harsh criminal penalties – which doesn’t mean a few years in prison isn’t enough to keep people out – but now we’re talking about [the] the possibility of life imprisonment, mandatory medical license revocation, and $100,000 in criminal fines,” Sepper said.

Attorney General rejects federal intervention

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Paxton have repeatedly stated their commitment to limit access to abortion in the state.

Biden administration released a guide last week an indication that federal law requires physicians to perform emergency abortions regardless of state law. Hospitals that don’t follow the rules risk losing their Medicare and Medicaid status.

Days later Paxton filed a lawsuit challenging the leadership of the White House. stating that it “forces hospitals and doctors to commit crimes and risk their license under Texas law.”

Asked if Paxton could do the same for the Austin and Denton City Council proposals, Sepper replied that it could.

“There is a long history in Texas where the state took power and authority away from municipalities and counties,” she said. “Therefore, I would not be surprised if some legislative action is taken in response to attempts by municipalities to protect in some way access to abortion or freedom from criminal punishment.”

This could mean a loss of public funding for services such as the police.

The CBC asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office for comment on how it might respond to local regulations, but did not receive a response prior to publication.

Oliver says he doesn’t see the local city council’s proposals as breaking the law, but rather as a conscious choice of which laws to apply.

And while she admits it’s not a perfect solution, she hopes other cities will take action similar to Austin and Denton.

“For cities that don’t have a progressive city council, or the city council is silent on the issue, if the city has the power of initiative, we can get it across to voters to decriminalize abortion in their cities and towns. ” she said.