A Texas church has been ordered to pay damages for unauthorized placement Music production “Hamilton.”

In a statement posted on the website for Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, Pastor Roman Gutierrez apologized to creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as the producers and others involved with “Hamilton,” acknowledging that his production “infringed the rights and copyrights of. Many.”

“Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church has not asked for or received a license from the producers or creators of Hamilton to produce, stage, copy, or alter any part of Hamilton; we have not sought prior permission to alter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s work. Changing music, lyrics, removing songs, and adding dialogue By,” the statement said.

Gutierrez acknowledged that copyrights are “protected by federal law” and that the church could have tried to obtain a license, but did not. Gutierrez previously told the Dallas Morning News that he had been granted permission.

“I recognize as a church pastor that I have a duty and obligation to follow the law and educate our community about these protocols,” he continued. “Our ministry will use this moment as an opportunity to learn about protected artistic works and intellectual property.”

Lawyers for “Hamilton” sent Church a cease-and-desist letter after it aired its first performance, which was broadcast online.

“On behalf of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, we agree to never perform the show again and destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images of unauthorized performances or rehearsals, and request that all our members do the same.” Gutierrez’s announcement continued. “Finally, we will pay for our actions.”

Videos are posted Social media Church’s version of the musical changed the lyrics to the show and added a scene where Alexander Hamilton finds Jesus and repents of his sins.

The church has also been criticized for adopting staging A hit musical A pastor with a sermon comparing homosexuality to “struggles” like alcohol and drugs. Gutierrez has denied the church is anti-LGBTQ, telling the Dallas Morning News that “everyone is always welcome” there.

A representative for “Hamilton,” which first reported on the church’s announcement, told Entertainment Weekly that the damages paid by the church will be donated to the South Texas Equality Project, which supports the LGBTQ community. Texas Rio Grande Valley.