Hazmat crews are working to contain a hazardous spill after a “major structural fire” at a chemical packaging plant in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at the Dalden Corporation plant at 1:30 p.m. involved “specific chemicals,” officials said.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared that approximately 60 firefighters from nine fire departments worked to contain the fire.

Although no one was injured in the fire, “several streets were evacuated as a precaution,” and two schools were closed as a precaution. DPS urged people to stay away from the northwest part of the city.

The evacuation was called a precaution as DPS assessed potentially hazardous materials inside the structure.

According to DPS, the fire was brought under control by 2:45 pm.

After the fire was brought under control, the NEFTA Hazmat team arrived. Air quality in the area is also being assessed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.