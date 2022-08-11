New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Buses carrying immigrants from Texas to New York at the direction of Texas Governor Greg Abbott have sparked a flurry of protests from Democratic leaders. The Lone Star State’s Republican governor, Northeastern Democrats, should call on President Biden to secure the border and address the immigration crisis.

“It’s terrible when you think about what the governor is doing,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday as he met the migrants as they disembarked from a bus from Texas.

It was the second bus of migrants to arrive in New York since Friday, and Adams rebuked Abbott for the move, arguing that some of the migrants on the bus wanted to go to destinations other than New York but were not allowed to.

Conservative leaders in bordering red states have threatened to deport some of the record numbers of immigrants to the U.S. since Biden took office in liberal cities far from the border.

“President Biden and his administration have willingly handed over the southern border of the United States to dangerous criminal cartels, with no regard for South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which have few resources to deal with this massive influx of illegal immigrants,” Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill last year that would move immigrants from South Texas to liberal cities like Palo Alto, Calif., and vacation hot spots like Martha’s Vineyard at ports of entry.

In April of 2022, Abbott took action and sent the first busload of immigrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. This month, two busloads of immigrants from Texas arrived in New York City, and several more are headed to DC.

Abbott’s office responded to Adams’ comments that it was “appalling” that the governor was sending busloads of migrants to New York, asking him to take the matter to the president and demand stronger border policies.

“What is appalling is that thousands of illegal immigrants with a population less than a New York City borough are crossing and overrunning our border communities, and Mayor Adams is hypocritically upset about welcoming a few dozen to his sanctuary city,” Abbott’s press secretary Rene Ize told Fox News. Digital Monday.

“If the mayor wants to solve this crisis, he should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — something the president is failing to do,” she added.

The office also hit back at arguments from New York Democrats that some immigrants who landed in New York wanted to go to other parts of the country, but were forced to go to the Big Apple.

“These immigrants voluntarily chose to go to New York City, voluntarily signed a voluntary consent waiver, available in multiple languages, agreeing to the destination upon boarding,” Ize said.

New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Adriano Espaillat have also raised their voices on the issue, writing to Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas to protest reports that some immigrants arriving in New York are showing bogus documents.

New York Democrats told Mayorkas that immigrants are given “authorized sections of homeland security documentation” with destination addresses where they cannot seek asylum and called on the DHS chief to ensure that immigrants are given the proper documents. He said a lack of proper documentation could put immigrants at risk of being denied an asylum visit, as other important documents would be mailed to the wrong address, NBC New York reported.

“With the recent news of the governor of Texas housing additional asylum seekers in New York City, we are concerned that if this matter is not acted upon in a timely manner, thousands of immigrants will be misled and denied the resources they are legally entitled to. Access to food and shelter,” he wrote in the letter.

In one case currently under investigation, an immigration official handed out immigration documents with a fake address and phone number and signed it with a hand-drawn emoji with a tongue sticking out, NBC New York reported. ICE said in a statement to NBC New York that it “takes allegations of misconduct very seriously” and that “any allegations of misconduct are properly investigated.”

An official from Adams’ office told Fox News Digital that “Texas is intentionally obstructing federal proceedings as people are forcibly transported to NYC even though they have their official immigration documents in other cities and states.” These interruptions increase the chances of immigrants missing important immigration meetings and hearings, officials added.

The New York City Council held a special session Tuesday on buses and how the city can deal with the influx of immigrants. Abbott’s protests and the meeting highlighted how the New York City shelter system is already stretched, sitting at a 1% vacancy rate.

“What is new now is the systematic diversion of asylum seekers and immigrants to New York City by outside forces, including the despicable, cruel and cowardly actions of Texas Governor Greg Abbott,” Immigration Commissioner Manuel Castro told the City Council. Hearing

When asked by “Fox and Friends Weekend” On Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it was sending a “statement” to New York by placing immigrants in a blue-voter stronghold, a message of “fairness.”

“Part of it is that we have a significant problem at the border. They are [NYC] Just getting a little feel for it. I mean, it’s almost a little inconvenient for them, but it’s a big problem for us. And so it’s interesting to see some of these mayors who have called in and created sanctuary cities and all of a sudden they start reporting a few thousand immigrants when we’re dealing with millions of people,” Paxton said.

The Center for Immigration Studies published a report in June showing that the “foreign-born population” in the US has grown by more than 2 million since Biden took office. In May alone, the number of migrant encounters at the southern border set a new record of 239,416 encounters.

A CBP source told Fox News in June that there have been 440,000 known instances of illegal immigrants reaching border agents since the fiscal year began in October, meaning more than 800,000 gateway incidents occurred from October 2020 through May of this year.

Conservative leaders in border states and across the country have criticized the president’s immigration policies, including ending the Trump administration’s “stay in Mexico” policy, announcing an ultimately failed plan to grant citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants early in his presidency. Tenure, loosening of border enforcement policies, among other issues.

“The Biden administration is allowing historic levels of illegal immigrants, weapons and dangerous drugs like fentanyl to enter our state without providing any assistance to immigrants in our border cities,” Abbott’s press secretary told Fox News Digital. “Texas is moving forward to respond to this crisis by deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS soldiers, building a wall along our own border, housing immigrants in sanctuary cities in Washington, DC and New York City to provide relief to our local partners, and now sending illegal immigrants back to the border. “

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Adams said Monday that he had called the White House to discuss federal assistance.

Abbott’s office said last week that more than 6,100 migrants have been resettled in Washington, DC so far, with dozens of migrants arriving in New York City so far.