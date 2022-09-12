New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An increase in migrant drownings in Eagle Pass has “overwhelmed” local morgues and funeral homes, forcing the border town’s fire department to request refrigerators to store bodies, the agency’s head told Fox News.

“So many bodies have been found that morticians are asking for help,” said Eagle Pass Fire Chief Manuel Mello III. “I’ve never seen a sink like we’re seeing right now.”

“We do body recovery every day,” Mello added. “It’s very traumatic for my staff.”

The Del Rio sector on the southern border has seen more than 376,000 migrant encounters since October 2021, an average of 1,100 per day. According to Customs and Border Protection. Across the border, there have been 1.8 million encounters in the past 11 months.

As Texas sends thousands of immigrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond

Two weeks ago, 13 immigrants died and 53 others were apprehended while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the United States, according to CBP.

“Sometimes you’ll be walking in an area where the water will never be above your knees, but all of a sudden you’ll have about 10, 12 feet down,” Mello said of the Rio Grande. “If you’re carrying a baby, you’re going down 10 or 12 feet with that baby.”

He said that many children had died while crossing the river recently.

“We had a three-month-old baby, we had a three-year-old little brother who died,” Mello told Fox News. “Uncle was trying to cross, he fell into a deep hole in the river, let the babies go.”

Texas sheriff warns of ‘tsunami of death’ from border crisis

“The baby drowned,” he said.

When Mello joined the fire department 25 years ago, there were only 12 body recoveries a year. Now there are about 30 a month, he said.

“I don’t see any end in sight,” Melo said.

“I want to see the federal government jump in and help in any way they can,” the fire chief told Fox News. “If they could at least stop this migration, that would be great.”

He said Maverick County, where Eagle Pass is located, is on pace to recover 300 bodies this year.

Video captures border patrol rescuing five migrants struggling to cross the Rio Grande

Eagle Pass has four ambulances and two reserve trucks, according to Mello. “But those four trucks, they’re overwhelmed every day,” he told Fox News.

Mello said his office receives 7,000 emergency calls each year. But the department received 8,500 calls last year and is on track to hit the same figure again this year.

Since October, CBP has conducted nearly 19,000 search and rescue efforts, down from 5,000 in fiscal year 2019.

The chief said the unusually large number of recoveries has affected the mental health of his firefighters, resulting in staffing issues. Workers are taking more days off and experiencing emotional breakdowns.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“These are young gentlemen, young women see more in life than any normal person,” Mello said. “It’s almost like a war zone.”

As the weather in South Texas cools and hurricane season begins, Mello fears that more migrants will be drawn in as rivers become dangerous.

“I would ask any government official to come here and see what’s going on in Eagle Pass,” Mello said. “We’ve got a big problem at Eagle Pass.”