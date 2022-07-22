New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal immigrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information that a residence in Alton, Texas was being used as a possible stash house. Agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.

After searching the residence, agents found 13 immigrants from El Salvador and Mexico. They were all in the United States illegally, and none of the caretakers were identified US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Later Tuesday evening, RGV agents received information about another possible stash house, this time in McAllen, a border town about 10 miles southwest of Alton.

At the residence, agents encountered 35 people who were in the United States illegally, according to CBP. CBP said the migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Those involved were arrested without incident, CBP said, adding that neither principal was identified at the scene.

On Wednesday evening, Border Patrol agents with the McAllen Border Patrol Station attempted to stop a vehicle that was allegedly seen picking up people in a well-known smuggling area. The driver was unsuccessful and a short chase ensued, CBP said.

Finally the driver stopped and got out of the car. Agents arrested the driver and four people in the vehicle who were determined to be in the U.S. illegally, CBP said.