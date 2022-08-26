New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and conduct survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies.

Secretary Mayorcas met with Border Patrol agents at Shelby Park — a location from which the agency often launches boats.

Mayorkas did not take questions from media outlets or elaborate on the trip. Fox News has reached out to DHS seeking more information about the Mayorkas meeting.

The secretary’s visit comes after a sit-down with the San Antonio Express-News in which he criticized Gov. Greg Abbott for increasing Texas Department of Public Safety officers at the border for inspections.

“[W]We work with the DPS, in coordination with the DPS, they give us tremendous support,” Mayorkas told the Express-News editorial board. .”

Mayorkas acknowledged that human trafficking operations have become more sophisticated in recent decades, and he said international cooperation is needed to address what has been issued.

“We’re working very closely with our partners in the south and in Mexico. On this, we’ve brought more than 4,000 prosecutions between our two countries. I think we need to continue to attack the smuggling organizations. To continue to grow.”

The contrast was on display earlier this month when Border Patrol agents opened a gate locked by members of the Texas National Guard, allowing multiple illegal immigrants deep into the US.

Texas has clashed with the Biden administration in recent months over past management of the border. Earlier this year, Governor Abbott — as well as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey — began sending immigrants on state-sponsored bus trips to Washington, DC and New York City to capitalize on what they see as failed Democratic leadership on the border issue.

State-sponsored bus trips have brought nearly 8,000 migrants, straining both cities’ resources and humanitarian services, which have also sought help from the federal government.

A voluntary consent form in multiple languages ​​for free transportation from Texas tells immigrants where the president and members of Congress in Washington “can immediately assist in meeting the needs of immigrants.”

The city is said to have designated itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants who signed a consent form for free travel to New York, provided food and shelter.

Abbott described New York City as “an ideal destination for these immigrants, who have access to an abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams boasts of as a sanctuary city.” At the same time Adams and other officials chastised Abbott for “politicizing the situation”.

US authorities stopped migrants at the Mexican border 1.43 million times from January to July, a 28% increase from the same period last year. Most were released on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court.

