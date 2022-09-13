New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

US Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas seized more than 266 pounds of methamphetamine at the US-Mexico border last Friday.

Officers from CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) encountered illegal narcotics at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, located in South Texas, near McAllen.

CBP said officers found the drugs in a commercial tractor-trailer that had arrived from Mexico. Press release.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included the use of an intrusive inspection system.

Upon investigation, officers found approximately 266.75 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer. The street had an estimated value of more than $2.3 million, CBP said.

CBP OFO seized narcotics and tractor-trailer. The case is being investigated by agents of US Immigration and Customs-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all tools and resources available to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

No details on the identity of the driver or drivers have been released. Fox News has reached out to CBP for more information on the incident.