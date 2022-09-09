New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Billionaires like George Soros have drawn attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, a deep-pocketed donor who has remained relatively obscure despite dropping huge sums into the field.

Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New York groups working on criminal justice issues in recent years, a Fox News Digital review of grants found.

From Arnold Ventures, a limited liability company, the Democratic donor has given money to left-wing organizations and universities to fund studies, prosecutorial efforts and establish groups and policy hubs. In 2019, Arnold and his wife, Laura, committed nearly $40 million to programs including bail reform.

Organizations in New York that supported former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s controversial 2019 bail reform law got their millions of dollars. Critics say the reform could contribute to rising crime in areas like New York City, as repeat offenders would be released back onto the streets without bail, and some Arnold-funded groups have come to its defense.

An Arnold Ventures spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the group has not advocated for New York bail reform and that its bail-related financial support came after the law passed to better understand whether the policy would work.

“John Arnold’s millions are promoting many left-wing causes, but not nearly as dangerous as the woke justice movement that destroyed New York,” Scott Walter, president of the conservative nonprofit Capital Research Center, told Fox News Digital.

“Arnold’s groups put utopian pipe dreams under the guise of progressive reform,” Walter said. “But the victims are not billionaires like him. They are disproportionately poor people of color.”

According to a search of Arnold Venture’s grant database, the group has distributed more than $13 million for criminal justice programs since 2016 to the progressive nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice, which works to end mass incarceration.

The Vera Institute supported Cuomo’s 2019 bail reform legislation and pumped tens of thousands into criminal justice lobbying in the first half of that year, according to the disclosure. They later highlighted the efforts in their year-end report.

“In New York State, Vera partnered with advocates to increase public pressure and momentum for change, and worked with government leaders to demonstrate that bail reform is not only possible, but actually possible,” their 2019 annual report states.

“This approach was key to a surprising result: The New York State Legislature passed the most sweeping criminal justice reform in five decades—a move that would dramatically overhaul the state’s bail system and potentially end mass incarceration at the local level. .”

Arnold Ventures led more than $2 million to the Innocence Project, which advocated for reform legislation that this year drew criticism from critics who called it a “bad idea” to roll back. At least $1.6 million went to the Brennan Center for Justice, which defended the law.

“There is no clear connection between recent crime increases and bail reform legislation enacted in 2019, and the data do not currently support further amendments to the law,” the Brennan Center wrote in March.

The billionaire group has given millions to other New York-based organizations for criminal justice efforts, including the New York Criminal Justice Agency, the Research Foundation of the City University of New York, the Fund for the City of New York, New York University, and other organizations. For the Justice Institute and the trustees of Columbia University in New York City, their database shows.

Jeremy Travis, Executive Vice President of Criminal Justice at Arnold Ventures, Signs of support The Empire State stressed that public safety must be balanced before its approval for bail reform efforts.

“Communities want to release more people before trial, and at the same time, they strongly value public safety,” Travis wrote in a March 2019 op-ed. “A fair pretrial system balances these needs.”

In the piece, Travis called for all defendants awaiting trial to be released unless they are “exceptionally high-risk.”

A spokeswoman for Arnold Ventures said that after it was approved, they awarded $5.5 million to a handful of organizations, including the Vera Institute, to help local jurisdictions gather up-to-date information for agencies, understand how the new pretrial system works and provide targeting. An assessment of bail policy.

Meanwhile, during Travis’ op-ed, Forbes reported that Arnold planned $39 million spent To “reform America’s broken bail system,” it moved toward bail reform and other justice initiatives.

“Right now, in most places, if you’re arrested, the amount of money you have determines whether you go free. [on bail],” Arnold Ventures’ then-vice president of criminal justice, James Cadogan, told the publication. “It’s fundamentally unfair. Its impact falls disproportionately on the poor and people of color.”

“One of those grants went to the Public Safety Lab at New York University to study the effects of bail, pretrial detention and attorney practices on defendant-level outcomes in 1,028 counties,” Forbes wrote.

And with crime skyrocketing in New York City, critics have taken aim at the law.

In August, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and police department heads slammed the state’s reform laws as “insane” and “dangerous,” amid a surge in arrests and a series of high-profile attacks on law enforcement and the public.

“It’s about recidivists who needlessly hurt New Yorkers,” New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell told Adams at a press conference. “Every day, hardworking New Yorkers go about their day or night at work or school or just having fun. What this city offers is that recidivist criminals are planning or taking the opportunity to commit their next larceny, robbery, robbery or other crime.”

“Once the NYPD arrests them, their efforts are largely aided by the criminal justice system’s failure to hold them adequately accountable for their actions,” Sewell said. “Despite committing crime after crime, these criminals face few, if any, consequences.”

Mayor Adams said this is not “a war against those who see the need to reform the criminal justice system,” but “against those who are exploiting those reforms.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed reporting.