The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a human trafficking attempt that was to be carried out using an airplane.

A press release said the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday when a DPS pilot was conducting a ramp inspection of a Gulf Stream IV aircraft because he suspected “the aircraft was being used for human trafficking,” noting that it was “somewhat suspicious.” Activities from a group of people inside the airport”

The DPS pilot then contacted the man charting the plane, Maximo Diaz Jorge, who said the group of people were his employees “at an oil company traveling to Houston to watch a baseball game.”

However, after the DPS officer asked for identification from the individuals, all of them fled, officials said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s happy to ‘take Texas away’ from all her residents: ‘We’ll rent buses’

(Texas DPS)

As the individuals attempted to flee the area, the DPS pilot was hit by an SUV driven by Andrea Felix, who was among the group of people.

The illegal immigrants from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador included a total of eight men and five women and were turned over to the US Border Patrol.

(Texas DPS)

One of the immigrants claimed to have paid a total of $11,000 for smuggling, including $7,000 for smuggling into the United States, as well as $4,000 for smuggling by plane, according to a DPS official.

    One of the migrants claimed to have paid $11,000 for smuggling. (Texas DPS)

    The illegal immigrants from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador included eight men and five women. (Texas DPS)

Felix, 29, who is from the Dominican Republic, was arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant and trafficking in persons. Diaz Jorge, 40, was taken to a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency.

