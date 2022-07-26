New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Recruit is talked about a lot 2023 college football class Not at the top of the list now.

There’s a new number one in ESPN’s 2023 Class of 2023 rankings, and while it’s a quarterback, it’s not what many would think.

Malachi Nelson, a pro-style quarterback from Los Alamitos High School in California, is now the top recruit in the ESPN 300 rankings, overtaking Arch Manning for top billing. Nelson is one University of Southern California (USC) adhere to

Arch Manning announced the much-anticipated commitment

Manning is one of the more hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory with all the tools to succeed at the next level with the Isidore Newman, Louisiana, product named Manning. Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas in June National Powers Georgia and Alabama.

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the brother of NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was a star quarterback for Ole Miss from 1968-1970 before playing 13 years in the NFL.

NCAA sends Tennessee notice of allegations detailing rules violations under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt

According to ESPN, the reason for the change in rankings is Nelson’s sample size and the strength of his competition.

“He’s also developed physically, which has led to more arm speed,” of ESPN Monday’s report reads . “In our multiple individual evaluations this spring and summer, our biggest observation from Nelson is that there is growth beyond physical maturity as we see a more experienced leader. His abilities in the game, as well as his performances in camps and combines, make us. He is now the No. 1 quarterback in the class. (Manning is still No. 2.)”

