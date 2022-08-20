New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A war of words between the SEC Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher And Alabama head coach Nick Saban stole the offseason headlines with two of college football’s most prominent coaches firing across the bow.

But as August turns to September, the time for talk is over as both teams prepare to prepare themselves. 2022 regular season debut .

“We’re talented and making sure we can start stacking a large number of the right people in our program,” Fisher said. told ESPN on Friday. “We still have great challenges this year. We have to prove it. Hey, it’s time to shut up and play. Don’t worry about what people say. Don’t worry about what happened this summer. Me and Nick.

“We feel pretty good about where we’re going.”

Alabama is once again the preseason No. 1 Texas A&M isn’t far behind behind In the AP preseason poll, ranked just outside the top-five as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation. The two teams will match up in Tuscaloosa on October 8th in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season.

“It’s not personal when we play Alabama,” Fisher said. “It’s about the players and the team. It’s not personal to me, whether it’s Nick Saban or my brother or my best friend. I compete the same way.”

It got personal in the offseason when Saban said Texas A&M “bought every player on their team,” prompting Fisher to call Saban — without actually naming him — a “narcissist” at a press conference. the past

“We know what it means,” Fisher told ESPN. “It is what it is and you move on. I don’t have any hard feelings, but it motivates me because everybody in this business knows what that means.”

Fisher said the two head coaches spoke at the SEC spring meetings but haven’t spoken since then, and both are probably “too busy” to have an in-depth conversation right now.

“I don’t know,” Fisher said. “Right now, we’re too busy doing what we do.”

In 2021, Fisher became the first former Saban assistant coach to beat him, After-no. 1 Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field. A win over Saban and the exchange of words by the media should make for one heck of a rematch.

“Beating Alabama, a really good Alabama team, shows what we’re capable of,” Fisher said. “It sends a message, but at the same time, you can’t beat Bama and finish the regular season. That’s something we still have to learn, deal with success, deal with setbacks and move on. But it shows we’re talented enough to hang in there and win those games.”