Texas A&M-Miami and our top 25 picks and bold predictions for Week 3 in college football

What can college football do for an encore after a wild weekend that saw two top-10 teams shocked at home and a coaching change at one of the sport’s high-profile programs after just three games? The table is set for another round of drama with interesting non-conference matchups.

Main showdown no. 13 Miami (Fla.) travels to No. 22 Texas A&M. The Aggies were one of the aforementioned teams upset last week – a loss to Appalachian State. They will look to bounce back at home against the Hurricanes, who face their first big test under new coach Mario Cristobal.

In other matches of ranked opponents no. 24 Oregon hosts No. 14 Brigham Young. The Cougars were then-not. 8 Baylor, however, must hit the road and again be without their top two receivers. The Ducks were blown out against Georgia in their opener. Now they have a chance to regain their position and avoid a second loss.

Other important matchups No. 6 Oklahoma visits Nebraska in the second game in consecutive seasons between the former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals; Washington welcomes No. 9 Michigan State for an important showdown between the Big Ten and the Pac-12; and no. 23 Penn State heads south for a matchup with Auburn.

For Nebraska, Saturday’s game will show one way or the other if players buy into the entire program. Former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph took over for Scott Frost on an interim basis and was the first black head coach of any sport in school history.

Joseph emphasized that this transition period is about ensuring the players focus on the game. The Huskers are 11-point underdogs to Oklahoma, but expect a motivated team to still play the rest of the season. The game was close throughout and wasn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.

Don’t be surprised if Nebraska upsets Oklahoma. Yes, it was a chaotic week for the Cornhuskers after Scott Frost was fired. But maybe, just maybe, his departure is exactly what this team needs. Frost went 5-22 in one-score games at his alma mater, an impressive figure that speaks to two things: his team has the talent to hang on in nearly every game; And Frost is repeatedly doing something wrong to keep his team from getting over the hump. A cloud has hung over Frost and this program for some time, but with that removed perhaps the team will play less tight and challenge a Sooners team that struggled to get off the ground last week vs. Kent State.

Brigham Young defeated slight underdogs Oregon for its second straight win against Power Five competition. A week after topping Baylor in double overtime, this road win boosts BYU’s chances of running the table and makes a strong case for the College Football Playoff. The Cougars were excellent on defense against the Bears and have one of the most overlooked quarterbacks in the country in Jaren Hall.

At first glance, you’d be the No. 1 in Washington this week. 9 Michigan State can be picked as the winner. After all, the Spartans won 11 games last year and won their first two games of the season comfortably. But trips to Washington are never easy, and the Huskies will play with plenty of emotion given its first important game under coach Callen DeBoer. Washington is 2-0, as is Michigan State, and has scored 97 points in those wins, a sign that recent struggles on offense may be a thing of the past under the new regime. Look for an upset here as tough weather plays a vital role in a tough game.

Wake Forest is a week away from arguably the most anticipated home-field opportunity in the football program when Clemson comes to Winston-Salem. Although the Tigers’ iron grip on the ACC slipped last season, they are still considered the team to beat. The 18th-ranked Demon Deacons, who have aspirations of returning to the conference title game, hope to do just that.

Before that, however, Wake had a homecoming date against a 2-0 Liberty squad that would pull off a big upset of its own. The Flames are 0-2 in their previous encounters with Wake Forest, but those meetings in 2006 and 2012 came before the Liberty moved to the Bowl Subdivision. Given what’s on the horizon, it looks like a classic trap game for Deacons.

But it doesn’t happen like that. Wake is not a program that takes its football success for granted. Quarterback Sam Hartman, in his second game back after missing time with a medical condition, doesn’t let his offense just go through the motions. The Deacons win and win big.

Even though Penn State is a top 25 team, technically, it’s hard to see why the Nittany Lions are favored going on the road against Auburn. Penn State was lucky to escape Week 1 with a win at Purdue, driving down the field for the winning touchdown with less than a minute left. Auburn is a better team than Purdue, and while the Tigers haven’t looked all that impressive this season, it will be a tall order for Penn State to come down to Jordan-Hare Stadium and play a pretty physical team. Auburn wins a very low scoring game and solidifies Bryan Harsin’s job status until at least next week.