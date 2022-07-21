Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses Nick Saban feud, College Football Playoff expansion

ATLANTA –– The rain let up as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher took center stage. It served as a sign of an end to the drama between Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Fisher reaching a truce.

The fast-talking, efficient Fisher answered questions about his words and more at SEC Media Days 2022 on Thursday as the last coach.

Here are four takeaways from Fisher.

The Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud is over. By now.

One of the biggest stories at SEC Media Days was Fisher and Saban’s war of words in May, but Fisher’s dying fire didn’t add fuel. He didn’t answer whether he regrets the feud, but is getting over it with his longtime friend.

“Listen, we’re great,” Fisher said. “Two competing guys. We all learn from what we do in our business. Two competing guys a lot – everywhere, as they say.

“I have a lot of respect for Nick. Unfortunately, our thing became public. Sometimes that happens in this world.”

Fisher agreed with Saban, saying they had argued in staff rooms before, and acknowledged his respect for Saban and his program. Their rivalry will reignite on Oct. 8 when they meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The NIL rules need a change

Fisher agrees with other coaches regarding the pitfalls of the NIL, such as encouraging a high school athlete or transfer player to come to school. He called for uniformity in all nil rules.

“The uncertainty of the NIL, the NIL, and the difference in state regulations regarding what you can do and how you can do it, that affects hiring,” Fisher said. “Listen, at the end of the day we can coach whatever we want; you’ve got to have good players. You’ve got to get that uniformity together and create some balance where everybody has the same set of rules about what you can do. Can’t.”

College Football Playoff expansion

Scheduling and conference realignment became a hot topic with Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. Fisher embraced the change of organizations joining other leagues despite the loss of traditional competition. Amidst the changes, he hopes to expand the College Football Playoff.

“The College Football Playoff needs to expand because of how big the conference is going to get,” Fisher said. “I think the bigger the conference, sometimes the harder it is to find a true champion. As (conferences) grow, I think the playoff needs to expand to get (a) true college football champion, in my opinion.

All three Texas A&M rivals want Fisher

As the conference and its schedule change, Fisher wants Texas A&M to continue its rivalry with LSU and renew another one with Texas.

“You want Texas,” Fisher said. “When Texas came into the league, when that schedule came, it was definitely because of that rivalry. I think LSU is a great rivalry. But that’s probably the biggest of the two of us.”

Fisher chose Arkansas and Mississippi State as his third preferred annual opponent, but expects the third team to rotate with other opponents.