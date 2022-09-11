New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In one of the rarest things to happen in an NFL game, the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts ended in a tie on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The two teams meet next week with 0-0-1 records, having neither made a field goal nor found the end zone in overtime.

As quarterback Davis Mills and key defensive stops led Houston to a 20-3 lead at one point in the game, it was almost a major upset for the Texans. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor were forced into a 20-20 fight late in the fourth quarter.

In overtime, Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 45-yard field goal that would have put the Colts up by three points. Then, just five plays into their drive, the Texans were forced to punt. With seconds left on the clock, the Colts, deep in their own zone, had no chance to win the game.

Mills was very efficient in this game, throwing for 240 yards on 23-37 with two touchdowns. His favorite target is Brandin Cooks, who has seven catches for 82 yards, while tight end OJ Howard has two touchdowns on his two catches.

Texans Gift Uvalde High School Football Team New Uniforms, EquipmentB

For the Colts, Ryan was 32-50 for 352 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Taylor led the way with 161 yards on 31 carries with his touchdown.

Big defensive stops were key for the Texans early in this game, as the first quarter that ended at the Houston two-yard line was downright turnover-prone. The Texans go for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Then, an interception by Mills on the next drive to Ryan would lead to a touchdown for Howard’s first two scores of the day.

In the second half, Houston scored on their first drive to make it 13-0. The Texans eventually made it 20-3 after Howard’s second touchdown, but the Colts weren’t going to let up after that.

Colts’ Quenton Nelson becomes highest-paid guard in NFL history with new extension: reports

They opened the fourth quarter with 10 points, ending the game 20-13. Indianapolis charged back, putting them in Houston territory with some solid Taylor runs at the two-minute warning.

The last tied game in the NFL was between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of last season.

The Steelers nearly tied the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as well, until kicker Chris Boswell kicked a field goal to end the game in the final seconds of overtime.