Texans’ Davis Mills may have to ‘shock the world’ to hold QB job beyond this season

Not much has been expected of the Houston Texans this season, but don’t tell that to quarterback Davis Mills.

Mills recently said the Texans are ready to “shock the world” this season. Asked about his recent comments after the Texans’ 24-20 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams, Mills said the Texans were being ignored.

“I don’t think the media has paid much attention to the Houston Texans nationally. I think we know better than anybody in the building,” Mills said. “Our guys have full confidence in our ability and we’re excited to get this season rolling.”

Never miss a snap: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Many of Mills’ teammates loved the quarterback’s “shock the world” comment.

“We’re going to follow our quarterback. He’s our leader,” Texans’ Marlon Mack told USA TODAY Sports. “We’ve got to put our heads down there and get to work.”

Mills agreed that the Texans need to win more games to gain national respect and attention. The Texans haven’t had a winning record since 2019. The franchise is coming off a four-win season in which they have no Pro Bowlers.

Can the Texans really shock the world?

If Houston finishes the season over .500, it would be surprising. Mills’ performance behind center will determine a lot.

Mills was a 5-star high school quarterback and broke records at Stanford before being selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Many scouts believe Mills could be drafted higher if he decides to stay in school for another year.

Mills’ teammates praised the way he responded to adversity. He is never too high or too low.

“When something doesn’t go right or something good happens, he keeps showing up after every job and bouncing back. He doesn’t hold himself back,” Mack told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s great to see. He just has to keep going and stay focused.”

The second-year quarterback started 11 games as a rookie and went 2-9 in those contests. He went 263-394 passing for 2,664 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career. His 2,664 passing yards are a franchise rookie record.

Although Mills’ first-year numbers were good, there is some uncertainty about his long-term future with the Texans. Mills is under contract with Houston through the 2024 season, but if Mills doesn’t show he’s the right quarterback this season, the Texans may be inclined to select a QB in the 2023 draft over Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. available The Texans currently have 11 picks in the 2023 draft after the Deshaun Watson trade, including two in the first round.

The positive news for Mills is that the Texans are currently committed to him.

“He’s our guy. Every guy in the locker room knows that, the coaching staff, we believe in him and he’s just getting better,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said.

Mills will have to “shock the world” to be the starting QB in Houston.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.