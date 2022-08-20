Texan artists have honored Uvalde’s victims with 21 murals that they hope will aid healing.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jake Morgan/TPR

Jake Morgan/TPR

UWALDE, Texas. Artists from across the state gathered in this small town in southwest Texas to pay tribute to the 19 students and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary in late May. They drew giant portraits of each victim in hopes of helping the community heal.

This is a huge effort at any time, but especially in Texas in August.

It’s morning now, but it’s already sweltering close to the Uvalde town square lined with pecan trees. An artist named Uloang painted all night to avoid the scorching midday sun.

“I’m half asleep!” he said.

Hours earlier, he had put the finishing touches on a 20-by-20-foot portrait of Maranda Mathis on the wall of an office building. She is one of the fourth graders killed at Robb’s elementary school.

“When I drew her face, and once I felt that I was able to hide her smile, I could see her personality come out,” Uloang said. “And I just thought, ‘Oh, hi, Maranda! Where are you “. And I could hardly contain myself. Definitely shed a few tears.”

The mural is based on her mother’s favorite photograph of a girl.

“Her mom mentioned that she liked being in nature, collecting river rocks,” he said.

In the portrait of Uloang, Maranda stands smiling in turquoise waters. There are eleven koi swimming around her, the number was chosen because she was 11 years old. She is holding a sparkling amethyst crystal instead of the river stones in the original photo. Uloang said the idea came to him while he was sketching, and when he shared his drawing with Maranda’s mom, she had an intuitive reaction.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Jack Morgan/TPR

Jack Morgan/TPR

“She told me that when she saw that it was an amethyst crystal on the sketch, she felt cold,” he said.

As it turns out, amethyst is Maranda’s birthstone, and purple is her favorite color. Uloang also added pink water lilies, which he later discovered were her mother’s favorite colors.

“There were other things that just gave me goosebumps,” Uloang said. “Honestly, I felt like I was being guided in some way.”

Abel Ortiz, who teaches art at Uvalde College, is working on a portrait project. As the creator of the project, his idea was to make 21 frescoes monumental.

“We never want to forget their faces,” Ortiz said. “That’s why it had to be portrait murals and not just regular murals.”

Ortiz didn’t know the 21 Texas muralists, so he asked for help. Monica Maldonado answered this call. Shortly after the May shooting, she drove three hours from her Austin home to pay her respects.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Jack Morgan/TPR

Jack Morgan/TPR

“I knew at that moment that God was going to use me,” Maldonado said. “I didn’t know how, but I knew that somehow I would be involved in Uvalde’s healing journey.”

For Maldonado, this journey included helping find buildings to house the frescoes and finding most of the muralists, each of whom volunteered their time.

The people of Uvalde stop every day to thank the artists and bring them food.

One afternoon, around the corner from the portrait of Maranda, the family stood in front of two frescoes side by side. Veronica Luevonos spoke softly about the paintings.

“This belongs to my daughter. And this is for my nephew,” she said.

Luevanos lost her daughter, 10-year-old Jayla Silguero, and nephew Jace Luevanos, who was also 10 years old. She remembered her daughter’s favorite experiences.

“She loved to dance, play outside, be among her friends,” she said.

In Jayla’s portrait, she smiles in her cheerleading uniform, which she wore every Friday during football season. Luevanos said that Jace was a sweet boy.

“Everyone was always laughing like Jayla.”



Enlarge this image switch title Jack Morgan/TPR

Jack Morgan/ TPR

Artist Ruben Esquivel decided to draw Jace with his favorite dinosaur ninja, paper plane and coffee cup, just like he used to cook for his grandparents every day.

“And it’s like his last cup of coffee for them,” Esquivel said. “He also wrote love letters to them. So the paper airplane is sort of the last letter, and it will have ‘I love you’ written on the wing in his handwriting.”

Veronica Luevanos says that all the portraits are beautiful.

“It brings us a lot of joy,” she said. “Lots of comfort.”

She said she planned to visit Jayla and Jace here for the rest of her days.