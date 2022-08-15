New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Terry Crews And “Tales of the Walking Dead” co-creator Channing Powell is excited about the new anthology series despite negative reviews for the first episode released Sunday.

‘Tales’ follows various new and old characters from the original “The Walking Dead“The series they’re trying to survive in a zombie-riddled universe. “Well, we were hoping to do six little movies,” Powell said in an interview. Deadline. “We came into it thinking, OK, we’re creating six different pilots and they all have a different tone.”

The first episode of the anthology, which premiered Sunday night on AMC+ and AMC Television last week, follows the characters Joe and Evie (played by Cruise and Olivia Munn) after the zombie apocalypse of the original show. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Maya Goldsmith and Ben Sokolowski, it received mixed reviews upon release. Yet Cruise and Powell are still excited about where the series is headed.

“It’s almost like six movies, but it’s about me and what I love and the fact that I’m not going to die,” Cruise told Deadline about his hopes for Season 1. It’s about establishing myself in the world, and if you’ve ever seen The Walking Dead, we know that if something ends on a hopeful note, suddenly there’s a twist.”

The crew added, “There are really dark times ahead, and I’m really looking forward to filming, and I think this whole episode does a beautiful job of establishing us, and now it’s time to put us on fire.”

Meanwhile, Powell said he is not against casting Crew and Mun again Evie and Zoe characters in potential future seasons. “I, you know, I’m not against it. That’s the point. I like their chemistry,” the “Tales” co-creator told Deadline. “If it works out between them and we get a second, third or fourth season or, you know, people like these characters, I want to keep the door open to exploring their stories together more.”

Reactions to the series premiere were not entirely positive from critics. In a review of the spinoff series, The Hollywood Reporter “Underwhelming,” he said before adding “Tales of the Walking Dead,” with little prior knowledge of the shows, “The Walking Dead” promises a refreshing change of pace by offering bite-sized, standalone stories each less than an hour long. But even without the seasons’ worth of narrative baggage, its stories stuck with much of the same ideas and really broke new ground. It’s an occasionally diverting style exercise, but it’s worth seeing in its own light.”

The show’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score currently stands at 50%.