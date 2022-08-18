‘Territory’ and ‘Three Minute Lengthening’ Find Cinematic Hope in Tragedy

Enlarge this image switch title Family Matters Films, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

If the pandemic has taught Hollywood anything, it’s that storytelling finds a way. Check out two new documentaries where rookie filmmakers not only deal with memory and loss, but build it into cameras and images.

Territory, Alex Pritz’s look at Brazil’s endangered indigenous population shows how cameras can be weapons.

Three minutes: lengtheningBianca Stigter’s astounding exercise in cinematic forensics reinvents the form by turning three minutes and 33 seconds of pre-war vacation footage into a 69-minute detective story.

Extension of “Three Minutes”

The Stigter starts by replaying all of its frames – every second – to the accompaniment of just the click of a shutter in the projector. We see people loitering around the square, children laughing as they crowd towards the cameraman, then run across the cobblestones to stay in the frame as he turns. One boy in a cap playfully pretends to strangle a girl standing next to him. Believers leave the synagogue. The family is having lunch in a restaurant, and the children look out the window.

It’s all remarkable in that it’s unremarkable… at first.

“These three minutes of life were torn from the flow of time by David Kurtz in 1938,” says narrator Helena Bonham Carter. “His grandson, Glenn Kurtz, discovered them in 2009 in a closet in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.”

But with no tagging, no indication of where the footage was taken, Kurtz was at first at a loss as to what he was watching. If you can’t see the Eiffel Tower, he thought, how do you know you’re in Paris?

His relatives speculated that the images might have come from his grandmother’s hometown near the Polish-Ukrainian border, but it turned out to be his grandfather’s birthplace, the Polish town of Nasielsk, about 30 miles north of Warsaw. In 1938, 7,000 inhabitants lived in Naselsk, of which 3,000 were Jews. Only about 100 people survived the Holocaust.

In search of grandfather ruddy boy 13 years old

Since the footage was clearly taken from the Jewish quarter, Kurtz donated the film to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., which digitized it and posted it for public viewing on his website. And as Kurtz continued to look for clues to the identities of the people on screen — deciphering grocery store signs, clothing hints — he was contacted by a woman who recognized her grandfather, Maurice Chandler, as the ruddy 13-year-old. he I recognized the others in the crowd as a friend from the yeshiva…another boy with whom his mother wouldn’t let him play.

Work based on the book by Glenn Kurtz Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film, Stigter (married to 12 years of slavery directed by Steve McQueen) is never drawn to visual effects that go beyond the original material. But she finds a new allure in these images every time she revisits them — fragmenting and reproducing moments, zooming in to see faces or highlight interactions.

Or, at some point, note the buttons on coats and dresses, which ties into Chandler’s most vivid childhood story, as well as the narrator’s remark that those buttons were probably made in the city’s button factory, which was repurposed by the Nazis a few years later.

It’s a fascinating and exhaustive – but never tedious – exercise in cinematic forensics. What can we learn from the images? Times of Day? Yes. Location? Of course. Social class? Absolutely. But a state of mind?

“That smile,” Chandler growls, looking at his radiant 13-year-old self. “I must have been happy or something. If someone had told me what I would have to do in a couple of years, I probably would not have believed it.”

A story of discovery, an exploration of memory, a reflection on loss, and a movie, all in three minutes.

Eerie Echoes in Territory

It may seem unlikely, but many of the same elements in Territory: marginalized people are almost exterminated, their world is devastated, and a sense of loss among opportunities. Everything is filmed with cameras that can freeze moments for posterity, but according to director Alex Pritz, perhaps more.



The film opens in 2018 with an indigenous struggle to protect what Pritz calls his “rainforest island surrounded by farms”.

“In the 1980s,” the headline reads, “the Brazilian government first contacted the people of the uh-huh-wah-wah. Of the thousandth population, less than 200 people remained.

Among them is Bitate, a clear-eyed teenage activist who swims in the tributary, frolics with other children, and works with Neidinya, a middle-aged non-indigenous activist he calls his second mother, in fighting a national government that seems hell-bent on destroying its home.

“Do you ever worry about our people disappearing?”

Ahead of Brazil’s elections, Bitate watches as soon-to-be-elected Jair Bolsonaro promises an enthusiastic crowd that once he takes office, “there won’t be another inch of the indigenous reserve.”

Bitate asks his grandfather, “Did you ever worry about our people disappearing?”

His grandfather’s answer: “Now it’s up to the next generation.”

bitat is it’s the next generation, but so are the others, and while it’s never questioned what the director’s sympathies are, Prytz gives them all a moment in the spotlight.

The film is about Sergio, a 49-year-old farm worker who has worked all his life on foreign land and dreams of owning a farm. He created an association of farmers whose meetings begin with prayers that speak of a divine call to work with nature. “If you don’t claim the land,” he tells his followers, “someone else will.”

“The government will support us, but not now”

Sergio does paperwork to get government approval for a massive settlement – he envisions “a thousand families” – on land he considers devastated.

According to him, the indigenous people “do not create anything, they just live here.”

And then there’s Martins, who doesn’t have time for bureaucratic niceties. He clears roads, burns and cuts down trees, almost preventing the police from stopping him.



This is how nations are built, he argues. “I am sick of knowing that we are considered criminals, as if we are harming the country. The government will support us, but not now.”

Movie finds haunting moments in this ongoing environmental tragedy – shifting the camera’s focus from farmers spraying pesticides to a butterfly landing on a leaf. A combination of shots of children running through the forest with a chain of ants carrying leaves. Fly high above the trees to contrast the winding curves of the Amazon with the rough, straight lines of the farms.

Or following Bitate as he and fellow activists arrest citizens for criminal activities that the authorities would otherwise ignore. Reluctantly recruited when the elders of the community decided to anoint him as their leader at the age of 18, he considers the Amazon “not only the heart of Brazil, but of the whole planet.”

And he knows enough about the media to know that he and his fellow environmentalists need help to defend their interests. When COVID breaks out and the presence of outsiders filming news footage is life threatening, Bitate tells the TV reporters he has raised, “Just send us your footage list. We’ll take care of it.” He then sets off with his team armed with bows, arrows and video drones.

It does Territory – unlike, not like Three minutes: lengthening is evidence not only of how loss and memory work, but also of how the camera can shape them.