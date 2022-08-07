Terrible start for Ten Hag when Gross shoots seagulls to win

It was the worst possible start for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. All the optimism of pre-season and the new manager toppled at Old Trafford turned out to be the theater of Ten Hag’s worst nightmares.

Involved in the ticket of “active” (his words) pressure on football, the exact opposite was demonstrated before the rally, which attracted farcical consolation, but proved too late as it occurred in the last 22 minutes.

Brighton simply welcomed the Dutchman to the Premier League uncompromisingly. Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross were the stars of this spectacular visit from the Graham Potter people. At any moment it looked like they were going to score, so Ten Hag and his players had to prepare for a visit to Brentford next weekend before hosting Liverpool in their next home game.

United could have checked in as early as the sixth minute. Jadon Sancho stepped inside and passed the ball to Scott McTominay, who took up position on the right flank. He found Bruno Fernandes, but the eighth number swept just a few meters away. Before that, after 15 seconds, Diogo Dalot hesitated, allowing Trossard to break loose. He hit the side net, but moments after Fernandes missed, the number 11 received the ball in the same area: United slipped away again.

Ahead of this season’s opening, recent protests by United supporters led to the closing of the club shop as crowds filled the square in front of the supermarket: Avram Glazer, the co-owner, who rarely came and watched, noticed. from the director’s box. In his first Premier League XI, Ten Hag addressed Anthony Martial’s enforced absence due to a hamstring injury by selecting Christian Eriksen at number 9; the trick didn’t work.

Given that Ten Hag has been coaching his charges to get away from day one, the weak markings would have been infuriating: in one Brighton attack, Trossard loitered in a crowded area before kicking the ball towards Moises Caicedo with Lisandro Martinez like Eriksen making his debut in the Premier League for the United, half asleep. When Alexis Mac Allister pulled the trigger later, Eriksen pulled, but this opening came about because Trossart was again given space at the bottom to cross over.

Erik ten Hag shows his disappointment during Manchester United’s first defeat. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

He played a key role in Brighton’s first leg, which was also linked to United’s leaks. McTominay’s splash was the first mistake when he ran into Brighton’s sandwich. From here, Trossard sent the ball to the sparkling Welbeck, and when he broke the canopy, Gross, unseeded, rolled inside. Cut to: Ten Hag shakes his head and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench raises his hands, either in disdain or encouragement.

Further, though, more despair for those in red. From the left flank of Brighton, Trossard served Caicedo. He brushed off a passive Eriksen and the ball was carried forward in a sequence involving Gross, Adam Lallan and Solly March. David de Gea gave the last shot, and Gross, following him, doubled his score and outstripped Fred, United’s last witness.

When the break came, Ten Hag, of course, prepared brief words. If that’s the case, then the Dutchman has yet to watch as McTominay gets into another mess and Martinez loses to Welbeck, whose header should have made it 3-0.

Ronaldo’s name was missing from the list. Just 45 minutes of last Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano and two weeks of training could have caused the manager to appoint a centre-forward who wants to leave as a substitute. It was unclear if Ronaldo’s departure before the end of the Vallecano match, which Ten Hag described as “unacceptable”, was another factor in this. But in the seventh minute of the second half, the 52-year-old turned into a man who was 15 years his junior, Fred gave way when Ronaldo went to his favorite ninth bunk and Eriksen moved away.

Martinez survived a bit of a shock. It could have been serious had it not been for Paul Tierney’s indulgence when the centre-back pushed Welbeck into the box. It was a penalty, but Martinez ran away. Marcus Rashford was also poor. One regulatory control pushed the ball out and he missed two golden moments from close range. In the first case, Ronaldo was erroneously marked offside, so the VAR system would have allowed it.

When United finally struck, the court ruled in the affirmative. In a corner scramble, the ball hit Dalot – possibly in the arm – involving Harry Maguire and possibly offside before it hit the ball from Mack Allister: VAR ruled that fair game and United had a lifeline. As the home crowd roared, their men on Dalot’s turning roll were groped by Robert Sanchez as Brighton now had to hold on.

When Donny van de Beek replaced McTominay, he gave Maguire a note, presumably from Ten Hag. Whatever it said, it didn’t work, as Brighton were valuable to win after the final whistle.

It could be another long season for United.